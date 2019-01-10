Skip to Main Content
Head-on collision near Rawdon sends two drivers to hospital

Head-on collision near Rawdon sends two drivers to hospital

Two people are in hospital, one in critical condition, after a head-on collision near Rawdon, located about 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

One of the drivers in critical condition after collision around 5 p.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
One driver lost control of their vehicle and ended up in the wrong lane, according to provincial police. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Two people are in hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a head-on collision near Rawdon, located about 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday near Du Lac Huard Road.

One driver was headed south on Highway 125 and lost control of their vehicle, according to provincial police.

The driver in the other lane "was not able to avoid the collision," spokesperson Claude Denis said.

A third vehicle collided with the first two and its driver was not injured.

Translated from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|