Head-on collision near Rawdon sends two drivers to hospital

Two people are in hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a head-on collision near Rawdon, located about 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday near Du Lac Huard Road.

One driver was headed south on Highway 125 and lost control of their vehicle, according to provincial police.

The driver in the other lane "was not able to avoid the collision," spokesperson Claude Denis said.

A third vehicle collided with the first two and its driver was not injured.