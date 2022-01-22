Skip to Main Content
Collision on Jacques-Cartier bridge causes traffic disruptions

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge between Montreal and Longueuil has now reopened with two lanes in both directions, after a major head-on collision forced the complete closure of the bridge early Saturday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say

A head-on collision forced the closure of all Longueuil-bound lanes of the Jacques-Cartier bridge Saturday morning. One Montreal-bound lane has reopened. (Charles Contant/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, after they were involved in a head-on collision, according to provincial police spokesperson Marythé Bolduc. 

The collision caused traffic disruptions between Montreal and Longueuil for several hours.

While two lanes are now open in each direction, the bridge authority for the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain bridges is warning drivers to remain cautious, due to icy conditions.

The bridge corporation will be closing some lanes for short periods during the day to spread abrasives.

