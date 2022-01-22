Collision on Jacques-Cartier bridge causes traffic disruptions

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge between Montreal and Longueuil has now reopened with two lanes in both directions, after a major collision forced the complete closure of the bridge early Saturday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, after they were involved in a head-on collision, according to provincial police spokesperson Marythé Bolduc.

The collision caused traffic disruptions between Montreal and Longueuil for several hours.

While two lanes are now open in each direction, the bridge authority for the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain bridges is warning drivers to remain cautious, due to icy conditions.

The bridge corporation will be closing some lanes for short periods during the day to spread abrasives.