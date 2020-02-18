Man, 74, dies after his vehicle collides with commuter train in Montreal

One man has died and another is in critical condition after an Exo commuter train struck a vehicle in Ahuntsic-Cartierville Tuesday morning.

Police say the 74-year-old man who had been driving the car died in hospital early Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle's passenger is a man in his 30s.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Poincaré Street and Gouin Boulevard.

The train engineer and rail passengers were not injured.

Police said the vehicle was heading east on Gouin Boulevard before the collision occurred.

The train was travelling on the Saint-Jérôme line when it collided with the car on the tracks.