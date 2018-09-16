Two people dead after collision with electrical pole in Eastern Townships

Two people are dead after a fiery collision with an electrical pole in Saint-Claude, Que. Saturday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., the car was travelling on Goshen Road, about 30 kilometres north of Sherbrooke, Que., when the driver lost control.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis told Radio-Canada that the car went off the road, hit an electrical pole and knocked it over.

The victims were trapped in the car as it went up in flames.

According to witnesses, speed may have been a factor.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but the two victims were already dead. Due to the state of the bodies, Denis said it was impossible to identify the victims.

A provincial coroner is working to identify the victims and perform an autopsy.

With files from Radio-Canada