Motorcyclist dies after collision with deer, car

A 54-year-old motorcyclist from Bromont has died after a collision with a deer and then a car on Saturday night.

It happened on Highway 55 North, near Drummondville.

At around 9:45 p.m., the man hit the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle, police say.

He was then hit by another car that was traveling north.

Quebec provincial police say the man driving did not stop or contact the authorities. Police tracked him to Verdun, where he was arrested later that night.

He was questioned by police Sunday morning.

Quebec provincial police, who manage the province's highways, say charges are possible.