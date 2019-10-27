Collision on Décarie Boulevard sends 4 to hospital

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash involving six cars on the Décarie Boulevard Saturday night.

It happened last night around 9 p.m. on the southbound service road near the corner of Isabella.

Police say the driver of a car, a man in his 70s, suffered some kind of health problem, lost control of the vehicle and slammed into five other cars that were stopped in traffic.

Four people were taken to hospital, including the elderly driver. He was initially in critical condition but police now say he's stable.

The three other people suffered minor injuries.