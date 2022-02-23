Major collision forces temporary closures on Highway 40 in Montreal

A car was left wedged between a semi-truck and the safety barrier on Highway 40 East, following a collision with two trucks and another car this morning.

The collision happened at around 7 a.m., near Pie-IX Boulevard, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Police say one person was injured and was examined by paramedics, but not taken to hospital. It's not clear if the injured person is the driver of the car that hit the barrier.

Tow trucks are on the scene to remove the car. Its two right wheels were hanging out over the safety barrier.

Police say it's not yet clear how the collision happened. One person was injured and treated on scene. (Radio-Canada/Simon-Marc Charron)

"All the lanes are closed for the moment," said Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau, spokesperson for the SQ. He said it's not clear how long the closures will last.

The collision is causing traffic disruptions on surrounding streets.