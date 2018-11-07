Woman in her 80s struck by car in Côte-des-Neiges

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital this morning after she was hit by a car in Côte-des-Neiges.

Police say she was crossing de la Peltrie Street at Légaré Street around 9 a.m. when she was struck by a car heading south on Légaré.

She has upper body injuries, but it's unclear how seriously she was hurt, said Const. Andrée-Anne Picard.

Police are meeting with the driver, a 46-year-old woman. She was not injured.

The collision squad is on the scene, and roads in the area are closed as they investigate.