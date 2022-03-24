Skip to Main Content
Montreal

4-year-old boy hit by car in Montreal's Outremont borough

Montreal police say a driver was manoeuvring a vehicle near the entrance of an alley in the Outremont borough when the 4-year-old boy was struck.

The boy was struck near the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie in Outremont borough

CBC News ·
The collision happened near the entry to an alleyway, near the corner of Bloomfield and Lajoie Avenues in Montreal's Outremont borough. (Simon-March Charron/Radio-Canada)

A four-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal's Outremont borough was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m near the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie Avenues.

The boy's life is no longer in danger.

A driver was manoeuvring a vehicle at the entrance of an alley when the child was struck, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

The driver was treated for shock.

Police have since lifted the security perimeter around the scene.

With files from Kate McKenna

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now