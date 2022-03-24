4-year-old boy hit by car in Montreal's Outremont borough

A four-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal's Outremont borough was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m near the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie Avenues.

The boy's life is no longer in danger.

A driver was manoeuvring a vehicle at the entrance of an alley when the child was struck, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

The driver was treated for shock.

Police have since lifted the security perimeter around the scene.