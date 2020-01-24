Collège de Maisonneuve still trying to get its mould problem under control

Montreal Public Health has issued a new report recommending that Collège de Maisonneuve be more vigilant about water infiltration and offer adapted work environments for employees, after a 2016 report signalled the presence of mould.

For several years, the CEGEP has been undergoing renovations of its older buildings.

There are about 1,000 employees working in older buildings at the college. About 10 of them have complained about symptoms, according to the union representing professors.

Union president Alexandre Lahaie said that since work began to renovate and remove asbestos, "the air quality has improved."

"We are hoping to turn the page, that we'll get to a place where confidence is restored and people are satisfied with the air quality," he said.

An $11-million project to renovate the college's B wing is expected to be finished this summer.

Despite the improvements, the college received an investigation report from Montreal Public Health this week, following an complaint from an employee in October.

The report advises that the college's current efforts "cannot guarantee a complete elimination" of the issue, and recommends that any water leakage be addressed within 24 to 48 hours.

The report notes that the college administration has plans to create a "prevention brigade" made up of security agents who will be charged with monitoring water infiltration.

Public Health also recommended the school offer flexibility to staff experiencing health issues related to the air quality, by relocating their work stations or allowing them to telecommute.

Émilie Laramée, a spokesperson for the Collège de Maisonneuve, said that the school is doing this on a "case by case" basis and relocating people depending on their situation.