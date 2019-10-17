Collège Ahuntsic ditches 'indiens' team name and logo

Collège Ahuntsic has decided to abandon its sports team name, the indiens, along with its logo featuring a caricature of an Indigenous man wearing a feathered headdress.

Teams at the French-language public CEGEP in Montreal have been known as the indiens since the school's founding, more than 50 years ago.

The administration is following the example of McGill University, which decided to move away from the men's varsity team name, the Redmen, last year.

A new name for the college's 14 sports teams will be selected by December, according to Nathalie Vallée, the school's executive director. A new logo will follow in the winter semester.

Vallée said the school was changing its team name and logo as a result of a sensitization project it undertook last year.

Of 10,000 students at Collège Ahunstic, about 50 people self-identify as Indigenous.

The administration has created an action plan for the school's approach to Indigenous issues. It's begun organizing cultural activities, workshops in one of Quebec's Indigenous languages, Atikamekw, and it hopes to create a scholarship for Indigenous students.

The school will consult with members of its community and with its sports teams to choose the new name.

"All options are on the table," said Vallée.