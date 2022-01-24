Be it snow, salt or pandemic, this Montreal car wash endures

Billows of steam puff out and icy air rushes in from under Lave-Auto 2000 Iberville's rising garage door. The next car in the queue pushes through the cloud, ready for its close-up.

Fares Al-Kountar, the owner, tugs at a chain to lower the garage door back down.

Outside, it 'feels like' –30 this morning. Inside, it's a steady Friday at the car wash.

The noises are earsplitting. Vacuums squeal, hoses hiss and the industrial heater hanging from the ceiling moans as it keeps the work zone above zero degrees Celsius. This past week, Montreal temperatures dipped to record-breaking lows.

Fares Al-Kountar sprays the back of a car before it gets soaped. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

Typically, two workers scrub the front of each vehicle and one worker is assigned to the rear.

A taxi driver calls out from his cab "He's the best!" he says, giving a thumbs-up to Al-Kountar.

Al-Kountar calmly handles the hose as he douses the cab.

"I like working with cars, talking with clients, making people smile," he says.

Winter is normally the peak season for car washes in Montreal. It's busy because of the salt build-up on car exteriors, explains Al-Kountar. But this winter's bizarre, less busy. "People are afraid to go out because of the pandemic," he reckons.

Fares Al-Kountar, owner of Lave-Auto 2000 Iberville, rinses the salt off a taxi on a freezing Friday morning. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

On the coldest days of the year, like today, the cars are so cold that water can freeze doors shut and glue the mats to the car floor with ice.

On the coldest days of the year, water and freeze doors shut and glue mats to the car floor with ice. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

Last week was particularly slow, which Al-Kountar anticipated. He's noticed when a storm rolls in and snow removal operations are underway, the number of customers drops dramatically. Wednesday and Thursday he had no customers.

Regardless, Al-Kountar clocked in after sunrise. Clad in gumboots, a mask and a hand-knit toque, he shoveled the entry and exit clean. Then he waited.

Since immigrating to Canada from Syria, Fares Al-Kountar has always been in the car washing business, opening up his own garage in 2009. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

Since immigrating to Canada from Syria 20 years ago, Al-Kountar's remained in the car washing industry. "Always lave-auto," he says. In 2009, he decided to open a place of his own, renting a garage on the eastern edge of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

A worker at Lave-Auto 2000 Iberville scrubs each car by hand. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

He takes pride in his work, particularly the care he uses to wash cars by hand which he says is best. "No scratches."

Mark Toussaint, cranks a soaking wet cloth through a old-timey laundry wringer. "I've been here four years," he says as he climbs into the next car ready for an interior polish.

Because of the economic struggles of the pandemic, Al-Kountar says many car washes raised their prices.

Cold air rushes in and steam billows out each time the garage door opens to let the next car in. (Fenn Mayes/CBC)

But he's going for volume. "For seven dollars they come back twice a week," he smiles.

And today, it's working. Despite the record-breaking frigid temperatures, there's a queue.