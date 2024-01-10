Denis Coderre, a former Montreal mayor who also spent 16 years as a federal MP, has his eye on a career in provincial politics.

According to Radio-Canada sources, Coderre is considering a run at the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

Coderre is a known political figure in the province.

He was the mayor of Montreal from 2013 to 2017, when he was defeated by Projet Montréal's Valérie Plante.

He was also the MP for the federal riding of Bourassa, which includes Montréal-Nord and part of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough between 1997 and 2013.

At the provincial level, the PLQ has been reeling since the Coalition Avenir Québec party took power in 2018.

In the 2022 Quebec election, the party maintained its status as the Official Opposition but only received 14 per cent of the popular vote. Dominique Anglade stepped down as the party's leader a little more than a month later.

Marc Tanguay has been serving as the party's interim leader.

In 2021, Coderre attempted to win back Montreal's city hall, but he lost to Plante by an even wider margin than in 2017.

Following that defeat, he announced that he would step away from politics for good. In the past, Coderre has also said he was not interested in being a politician at the provincial level.