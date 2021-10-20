In final days of Montreal mayoral race, lines between Plante and Coderre become sharper

The promises have been made, the debates hashed out and the campaign is nearly over. What have we learned?

On certain issues, the leading candidates — Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante — edged closer to each other during the election, such as on the role of police in the city. Both now say they would hire 250 more officers to counter gun crime.

Balarama Holness, who stands out from his competitors on several issues, and is running a distant third in polls, has said he would cut back the police budget and put more money into community resources.

On other issues, like housing, the divide between Plante and Coderre is more pronounced.

Plante passed a bylaw earlier this year that put new restrictions on housing developers in an attempt to create more affordable housing, while Coderre wants to ease those restrictions and let the free market do that job instead.

Overall, though, the competing visions for the city haven't been as defined as they were in 2017, when Plante beat out Coderre with a campaign centred around mobility, with a particular emphasis on public transit and cycling.

Valérie Plante has made affordable housing a key part of her campaign for re-election as mayor of Montreal. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"I think we can see that divisions are not as sharply distinct as they were back in 2017," said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University and the director for the Institute of the Study of Canada.

"In a way, we have a more moderate Plante, who is now a more seasoned politician, a seasoned mayor who has the experience of governing the city for years and went through the pandemic and so forth. And we have Denis Coderre, who has also adopted a more kind of subtle approach on some issues — on the environment, for example. He has also, as you know, put some water in his wine, as we say, in French."

But while Coderre has tried to run a more prudent campaign, shying away from the big projects that defined his time as mayor, the past week has brought their contrasting approaches to the city into focus once again.

Different approaches to politics

On Wednesday, Coderre finally released his financial records and confirmed he had worked as a consultant in the leadup to his second mayoral run, including for a major real estate company up until March of this year.

That consulting work, Plante argued, should call into question his proposals around rising housing prices and the zoning of new developments.

She also said it raised questions about transparency.

Coderre reacted by accusing Projet Montréal of distracting voters from "the real issues" of the municipal campaign. And he said that Plante not disclosing that one of her councillors was the subject of a sexual assault allegation puts into doubt her own transparency.

"We must not take our eyes off the real issues of this election: the security crisis, the housing crisis, the climate crisis," he said.

The revelations are reminiscent, fairly or not, of the corruption in the construction industry that not long ago cast a shadow over Montreal, Béland pointed out.

But they also serve as a reminder of the very different approaches to politics taken by Plante and Coderre.

Coderre, a longtime politician whose party, Ensemble Montréal, doesn't have a significant grassroots presence, puts a greater emphasis on economic development and giving businesses the tools to reinvigorate the city.

Denis Coderre has shied away from committing to big projects like those that defined his 2013-2017 term as mayor of Monreal. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Plante, on the other hand, is tied more closely to the vision outlined by her party.

Founded in 2004, Projet Montréal began out of a desire to make the city less car-reliant, improve cycling infrastructure and transit. Those original commitments still help shape her platform.

Language debates loom large

The potential impact of Holness, the Mouvement Montréal leader, also became clearer this week.

His pledge to fight against the Quebec government's new proposed language law, Bill 96, appears to have struck a chord with anglophones, polling suggests.

Balarama Holness, head of Mouvement Montréal, has been critical of the province's new proposed language law, Bill 96. (Simon Martel/CBC News)

That has made him a threat to Coderre, who enjoys strong support among English speakers and has warned repeatedly that a vote for Holness is a vote for Plante.

On Monday, Coderre told the Montreal Gazette editorial board he would press for changes to Bill 96, and later in the week held a news conference with former Westmount mayor Peter Trent in an effort to drum up support among English speakers.

"The focus has been really on language, and it's quite astute if you want to get support from anglophones. But that's bad news for Coderre," Béland said.

Turnout key

In the summer, when Coderre still hadn't even confirmed he would run for mayor, the polls had put him far out in front of Plante.

But all those conducted during the campaign have put Plante and Coderre neck and neck in the mayoral race.

After more than a month of campaigning, the difference could come down to which party can get out their supporters this weekend, Béland said.

Only 42 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in 2017.

"A lot of it will be about turnout," Béland said.