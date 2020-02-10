Protest in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Nation blocks service on Exo's Candiac line

Protesters on Montreal's South Shore supporting the blockade of a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia have blocked a railroad serving commuters on Exo's Candiac line Monday morning.

All service on the railroad, which is owned by Canadian Pacific, is closed for an indefinite period.

In a statement, Exo said buses will be available at Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to the Terminus Mansfield, which is by Montreal's central station.

Commuters who get on the train after it leaves the South Shore are asked to find alternative routes to work.

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice said the shuttle service was originally estimated to take up to an hour, but it will likely take longer .

"We have more snow this morning than was predicted … so we need to consider some delays for our bus services," she said.

Candiac station is empty after service on the commuter train was cancelled Monday morning. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

The company is going to reevaluate the situation at noon to determine whether train service this evening will also be cancelled due to the protest.

The protest is among several across the country in solidarity with a blockade of the Coastal GasLink project in northern British Columbia by members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation on traditional land.

Via Rail trains between Montreal and Toronto are also cancelled this morning due to a blockade near Belleville, Ont.

The protests started after police raided the blockade, enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against the Wet'suwet'en Nation members blocking access to the project.