Quebec schools to be spared cuts during all 4 years of CAQ government, premier promises

Premier François Legault is promising the Coalition Avenir Québec government won't make cuts to education at any point during its four-year term.

In a speech Wednesday outlining his legislative goals, Legault will say improving the province's education system will be a priority during his time in office.

"Even if Quebec were to face an economic slowdown, education funding will be protected," he is to say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. Legault's speech began at 3:20 p.m. at the National Assembly.

"The future of our children, the future of Quebec will be protected."

Legault will reaffirm his commitment to follow through on his plan to introduce pre-kindergarten classrooms across Quebec and provide more services for students with learning disabilities.

But he will also stress that pre-K won't be compulsory and that the public daycare system will continue to play an important role.

The speech didn't include specifics of the pre-K plan.

Critics have questioned whether it is feasible, given the shortage of teachers and classrooms in some parts of Quebec.

Legault will respond to this criticism by saying it demonstrates a lack of ambition, "audacity and pride."

The word "audace," or audacity in English, appears 12 times in his 27-page speech.

While short on details, Legault's speech will also mention, in broad strokes, how health care and economic growth will be the two other pillars of the CAQ government.

He will, moreover, promise to follow through on a pledge to cut school taxes as well as return to a policy proposal from earlier in his career: turning the St. Lawrence Valley into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

CAQ to move on immigration, religious symbols

Immigration and banning civil servants from wearing religious symbols weren't highlighted as top priorities in the draft of the speech circulated beforehand.

Yet Legault will promise to move quickly on both issues, which figured prominently in the election campaign and in the month following the CAQ's majority victory.

"We will be very firm on this, and we intend to move quickly," he said of the ban on religious symbols.

The CAQ has already moved ahead with its plan to reduce immigration levels by 20 per cent.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette opened negotiations recently with the federal government that could see the province accept roughly 12,000 fewer immigrants as early as next year.

Legault's speech includes a short section in English, in which he will tell anglophones that their "historical community is an enrichment for Quebec in many regions.

He will add: "We are proud to protect your historical rights and we will keep on doing just that."

The legislature is only scheduled to sit for two weeks before breaking for the holiday season.

During that time, the government is expected to table an economic update and make amendments to Quebec's cannabis law, including raising the minimum age of consumption from 18 to 21.