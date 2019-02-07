CAQ government's proposed immigration reforms include promotion of French, 'democratic values'
Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette to offer details later this morning
The Coalition Avenir Québec government has proposed changes to the province's immigration laws with the stated aim of improving the integration of newcomers.
The bill tabled Thursday includes an amendment to the Quebec Immigration Act to "clarify" its goals, including ensuring immigrants learn French, as well as the "democratic values and the Quebec values expressed by the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms."
Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is holding a news conference later this morning to discuss the legislation.
The bill is titled, "An Act to increase Quebec's socio-economic prosperity and adequately meet labour market needs through successful immigrant integration."
The CAQ government tabled its immigration plan in the National Assembly last fall. It seeks to reduce the number of immigrants Quebec accepts this year to 40,000, down from more than 50,000 last year.
The CAQ's pledge to cut back on the number of immigrants and introduce a values test for new arrivals were a centrepiece of last fall's election campaign.
Experts have questioned whether the party's plan would be legal under Canadian law, and the immigration cuts have raised concerns from businesses who are already dealing with a labour shortage.
Quebec's unemployment rate reached a historic low of 6.1 per cent last year.
Liberal MNA Dominique Anglad, the Opposition critic for immigration and the economy, said the CAQ's immigration policies run counter to the needs of the province's economy.
More to come.
