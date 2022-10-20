François Legault's new cabinet includes a few new faces and many returning veterans

After winning a commanding majority earlier this month, François Legault was sworn in as premier on Tuesday and unveiled his new cabinet Thursday afternoon in the historic Red Room of the National Assembly.

The cabinet has 30 members: 14 women and 16 men. During his first term, Legault formed a 26-member cabinet comprised of 13 men and 13 women.

In his speech after the cabinet swearing-in Thursday, Legault said one of his biggest priorities starting out in politics was education. "In 2022, I have not changed my mind," he said.

Legault stressed the importance of the economy and finance, saying economic growth is a means to the end of improving Quebecers' quality of life.

Legault said accelerating the energy transition, reducing and eventually eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and overhauling the health system to make it "more humane and more efficient" are also priorities that are top of mind for his government.

Vitality of French is 'everyone's business', Legault tells English-speaking Quebecers Duration 0:56 After introducing his new cabinet, Premier François Legault said his goal is to protect the French language and that he does not want to take away the rights of the English-speaking community.

The only words spoken in English addressed the decline of the French language in Quebec — "a non-negotiable" struggle, according to Legault.

"The vitality of French in Quebec is everyone's business [...] our goal is not to take away your rights or services [...] but our goal is really to preserve French," he said.

Here's a breakdown of the 20 veterans and 10 new faces who are heading up the government's key positions.

Education minister

Bernard Drainville, a prominent radio host, was elected under the CAQ banner this year in Lévis. A former Parti Québécois MNA, he was first elected in 2007 in the riding of Marie-Victorin and then re-elected in 2012 and 2014. He is known for creating the Quebec charter of values, which would have prohibited people who wear religious symbols from working in public institutions. He also becomes minister responsible for Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Bernard Drainville won the riding of Lévis for the CAQ in the Oct. 3, 2022 provincial election. Previously, he was a minister in Pauline Marois's PQ government. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Environment minister

Benoit Charette was first elected in the riding of Deux-Montagnes in 2008 under the Parti Québécois banner and joined the CAQ before being re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He has already served as the minister of environment and was appointed minister responsible for combating racism in 2021. He also becomes minister responsible for the Laurentians.

Benoît Charette is returning as the minister of environment, responsible for leading the province's fight against climate change. (Radio-Canada)

Health minister

Christian Dubé, first elected in 2018 in the riding of La Prairie, has already served as minister of health and social services for two years. He was appointed after a cabinet shuffle in June 2020. Dubé was the executive director of the Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec from 2014 to 2018 and sat on the board of directors of Quebecor.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is one of the many returning faces in Legault's second-term cabinet. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Finance minister and minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

Eric Girard was first elected under the CAQ banner in 2018 for the riding of Groulx. He has served as the finance minister since then. He has a master's degree in economics from the Université du Québec à Montréal. Before becoming a provincial politician, the 56-year-old father of two was a senior manager with the National Bank of Canada for more than 20 years.

Quebec's finance minister Eric Girard at a 2020 economic update in Quebec City. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC)

Minister of economy, innovation and energy, minister responsible for regional economic development and minister responsible for Montreal

Pierre Fitzgibbon, first elected in 2018, is expanding his economic role in the Legault government and will now be in charge of Hydro-Québec. He was the minister of economy and innovation and the minister responsible for regional economic development in the past. The 67-year-old represents the Terrebonne riding. Before getting elected, he was an associate director with Walter Capital Partners.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, centre, was re-elected as the MNA for Terrebonne in the Oct. 3, 2022 provincial election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Transport minister

Geneviève Guilbault, representing the Louis-Hébert riding, is the former minister of public security and is returning as Quebec's deputy premier and minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region. The 39-year-old has a master's degree in public communication and was first appointed as deputy premier in 2018. Before the mother of two was elected to the National Assembly, she was a communications and media relations officer for the Quebec coroner's office.

Geneviève Guilbault arrives at the CAQ post-election caucus meeting in Brossard, Que. She won re-election in the Quebec City area riding of Louis-Hébert on Oct. 3, 2022. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Minister of higher education

Pascale Déry was first elected this year in the riding of Repentigny. She became the Air Canada media relations director for Quebec and Eastern Canada in 2020, five years after running in the federal election for the Conservative Party of Canada. She also worked as a journalist with TVA and LCN for 15 years. She holds a master's degree in political science and international law from UQAM.

Pascale Déry was elected this year to represent the Repentigny for the CAQ. (Radio-Canada)

Justice minister

Simon Jolin-Barrette may be a mere 35 years old, but he has held a range of ministerial positions, including justice minister, minister responsible for laicity and parliamentary reform, minister of the French language and minister responsible for the Montérégie region. Representing the riding of Borduas, he was first elected in 2014. Back then, he was working as a lawyer for the city of Montreal.

Simon Jolin-Barrette was re-elected in the riding of Borduas on Montreal's South Shore. He is seen entering the CAQ's first post-election caucus meeting in Brossard, Que., after the Oct. 3, 2022 election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Minister of the French language, relations with Canada and secularism

Jean-François Roberge will also be responsible for Canadian francophony, democratic institutions as well as access to information, privacy and protection of personal information. Roberge was first elected in the riding of Chambly under the CAQ banner in 2014. He served as the education minister after being re-elected in 2018. He worked as an elementary school teacher for 17 years before entering politics. He is the author of two children's novels.

Jean-François Roberge was re-elected as the CAQ MNA for Chambly. He is seen here at the first caucus meeting, in Brossard, after the Oct. 3, 2022 election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Minister responsible for the fight against racism

Christopher Skeete was first elected in 2018 in the riding of Sainte-Rose and was named the parliamentary secretary to Legault for relations with the anglophone community. The 43-year-old has a master's degree in business administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal. Back in 2008, he started CasMedic, a company that specializes in assisting pharmacies and other health services with organizing patient care.

Christopher Skeete was re-elected as the CAQ MNA for Sainte-Rose, in Laval, in the Oct. 3, 2022 election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Minister of immigration, francisation and integration

Christine Fréchette is a new face, elected this year to represent the riding Sanguinet. The CAQ describes her as a specialist in economic development and government relations. Most recently, she was on the board of directors for the Olympic Park in Montreal and she has a master's degree in international relations from Université Laval. According to the CAQ, she stands out for her strategic and visionary thinking.

Christine Fréchette is the new CAQ MNA for Sanguinet. She replaces Danielle McCann, who did not run again in the 2022 election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Employment minister

Kateri Champagne Jourdain becomes the first Indigenous cabinet minister in Quebec. She was elected this year in the riding of Duplessis. Originally from the community of Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, next to Sept-Îles, she worked as a communication officer for its band council. In 2017, she became the executive director of Immobilière Montagnaise SEC. In 2019, she became the first Innu to join the Desjardins Group board of directors. She holds a bachelor's degree in social community from the Université du Québec à Trois- Trois-Rivières. She also becomes minister responsible for the North Shore region.

Kateri Champagne Jourdain is the first Indigenous woman and the first Innu to sit in the National Assembly. She was elected as the Coalition Avenir Québec's MNA for the riding of Duplessis. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Minister responsible for Indigenous affairs

Ian Lafrenière keeps the portfolio of Indigenous affairs. Lafrenière was first elected in 2018 to represent the Vachon riding. He was an inspector and head of communications with the Montreal police service before running for office. Among his roles as an MNA, he has served as chair of the National Assembly delegation for relations with Haïti. Before his work in the police, he served in the military. A father of two, he was awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal for his community involvement.

Quebec's minister of Indigenous affairs Ian Lafrenière was re-elected as the CAQ MNA in Vachon in the Oct. 3, 2022 election. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Public security minister

François Bonnardel, from the Granby riding, has served as transport minister and the minister responsible for the Estrie region. He was first elected in 2007 under the Action Démocratique du Québec party banner. His original riding of Shefford was split and his party merged with the CAQ before the 2012 election. The 54-year-old was born in Montreal and studied at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., and the Cégep du Vieux Montréal.

After four years as transport minister, François Bonnardel is taking on the role of public security minister. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Treasury Board president

Sonia LeBel returns as Treasury Board president. The 54-year-old was first elected in 2018 for the CAQ, representing the Champlain riding. She has served as minister responsible for Canadian relations and the Canadian francophonie as well as minister responsible for democratic institutions and electoral reform. A lawyer since 1991, she was the chief prosecutor during the Charbonneau Commission.

Sonia LeBel is returning as Treasury Board president. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Minister Responsible for Health and Seniors

Sonia Bélanger is another new face to provincial politics but a familiar one to people who watched Dr. Mylène Drouin's public health news conferences in Montreal during the epidemic. She was elected this year to represent the Prévost riding at the National Assembly. Before jumping into politics, she was the president and CEO of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal since 2015. The CAQ says Bélanger, a nurse by training, has a solid understanding of the province's health network.

Sonia Bélanger was a senior official in one of the Montreal regional health boards during the pandemic. She was elected to the National Assembly under the CAQ banner on Oct. 3, 2022. She represents the riding of Prévost. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Labour minister

Jean Boulet returns to cabinet but with fewer responsibilities. Boulet, representing the Trois-Rivières riding, previously served as the minister of labour, employment and social solidarity. He has also been the minister of immigration, francization and integration and the minister responsible for the Mauricie region. He was first elected with the CAQ in 2018, the same year his sister's long-time career in politics ended. Julie Boulet was an MNA for the Liberals for about 17 years.

Jean Boulet was re-elected as the MNA for Trois-Rivières in the Oct. 3, 2022 provincial election. He is seen here in Brossard at the post-election CAQ caucus meeting. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Minister responsible for housing

France-Élaine Duranceau, 47, is new to politics and becomes the minister responsible for housing. Duranceau represents the riding of Bertrand, north of Montreal. The CAQ says she is an expert in real estate, accounting and taxation.