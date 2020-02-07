CN to close rail traffic control centre in Montreal

Canadian National (CN) Rail is closing its rail traffic control centre in Montreal, along with another operation centre in Toronto, it announced Friday morning.

More than 100 jobs will be moved to Edmonton, where rail traffic control will be centralized and run remotely, when the Montreal centre closes in Sept. 14, 2020.

This change will affect train lines not only in the greater Montreal area, but also in eastern Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Rail traffic controllers are responsible for maintaining the rail system for commuter and commercial trains, as well as special trains transporting things like propane.

Controllers are charged with communicating with other nearby territories, working with emergency services like fire and police, and alerting authorities to obstacles on the tracks or hazards blocking the way.

Jonathan Abecassis, senior manager of media relations for CN, told CBC that "the objective is to bring together all the people controlling the efficient and safe movement of trains in a single building, in particular to encourage the implementation of new technologies."

He said employees who wish to be relocated will have their files addressed on a case-by-case basis.

"Employees who do not wish to be relocated will be entitled to the benefits provided for in their collective agreement," he said.

Abecassis said the change will not affect the company's ability to operate in both official languages.

"Services in French will be available to our train crews and partners in Francophone and bilingual regions at all times," he said.

'A big betrayal'

Alexis Phillion has worked as a rail traffic controller with CN since 2013. He's now facing a choice: move his family from Montreal to Edmonton, or find a new job.

"It'd be too much of a hardship on my family," he told CBC Friday morning. "My spouse would have to find a new job as well. My kids have to relocate to new schools so it's a better option to just find another job here."

CN informed staff on Wednesday, but rumours about the centralization have persisted since December 2019.

Phillion said at the time, CN told employees the company was only considering moving part of the office staff.

"It turns out it was a complete lie, so it was a big betrayal there," he said.

Phillion said that he's not just upset about losing his job, but he feels the centralization poses a risk to public safety.

He said that CN will still have to respect Canada's official languages act but it may prove difficult to find enough French speakers in majority English-speaking Alberta.

He also said that putting all the rail traffic controllers in one place leaves the hub vulnerable to system-wide shutdown if something were to go wrong in Edmonton.

The Teamsters union represents the employees whose jobs are now on the line, along with about 16,000 workers in the rail industry.

Lyndon Isaak, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, said he can't comment while "talks with CN have reached a critical phase."



"At the moment, we are focused on negotiating the best possible compensation package for our members," he added.