Clova, Que., the small town Premier Legault said was burning to the ground, still standing — for now

Meggie Richard's phone has been ringing off the hook since Quebec Premier François Legault said on live television that the province was letting the small hamlet she lives in burn to the ground.

"Everyone's going crazy," said Richard, who has lived in Clova — a village of three dozen year-round residents 500 kilometres north of Montreal — for 17 years and owns the village's only restaurant and corner store.

"The phones won't stop ringing. I've got my two cellphones, plus the home phone," Richard said, cutting the conversation short because she was getting a call on the other line. She said Clova residents who had evacuated over the weekend were worried about the premier's comments.

Richard, who stayed behind, said her partner has been assisting firefighters in battling a blaze about three kilometres north of the town and that, contrary to what the premier said, "everything seems to be going well."

Shortly before CBC News spoke with Richard, Legault said in a news conference Monday afternoon that it was unfortunate but that due to an out-of-control fire, the Quebec forest fire agency, SOPFEU, had had to let Clova burn. Richard, who had not watched Legault's address, said she hadn't heard anything of the like from local officials or firefighting teams on the ground.

"It happens, but this weekend we managed to avoid the worst in the big municipalities, but there is a small municipality — of Clova — that unfortunately we were not able to save," Legault said.

Before the news conference in Quebec City, Legault had invited journalists to film and take photos of him in a meeting room with Public Security Ministry and SOPFEU officials. Sitting at the table, he'd made a passing remark that "sadly for Clova, we've lost control, we're going to have to let Clova burn."

In response to CBC's request for clarification, Legault's press attaché simply sent a smartphone screenshot of a SOPFEU Facebook update on Clova, published after the premier's comments.

The statement said a fire near Clova had exceeded the agency's air tanker capacities, but that ground crews were working to hold the fire back from the town. "That said, the situation is critical and SOPFEU may eventually have to pull its teams out for their safety."

But Richard and another confused resident CBC spoke with, who also stayed behind after the evacuation, said no one had described the situation as critical to them and that it had in fact improved since Friday.

Concern over Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

Karine Pelletier, a SOPFEU spokesperson reached by a reporter after Legault's remarks, said the village appeared to be in a better position since winds had recently changed direction.

Pelletier did say, though, that if the fires began approaching Clova once again and that Lebel-sur-Quévillon was also under threat at the same time, the agency would have to prioritize Lebel-sur-Quévillon because it has a larger population and a factory with dangerous chemicals.

Clova is part of the larger city of La Tuque, about 300 kilometres southeast of it. Éric Chagnon, the city councillor for the area covering Clova, has been posting regular fire updates to his professional Facebook page. Shortly after Legault said Clova had been left to burn, Chagnon posted in all caps that what the premier had said was "completely false."

"I just came back from there," Chagnon wrote, referring to Clova. "How can you announce such news to residents and vacationers who are going through this situation! There are people on site who are working hard to fight the flames and who are putting all their effort into it! Deplorable!"

Pierre Thibodeau, the other resident reached by CBC, was confused when asked whether his town had burned or was in imminent threat of burning.

"We're not scared," Thibodeau said, adding there was a team of SOPFEU firefighters operating out of the town and that there were two large Hydro-Québec lines nearby supplying electricity to Quebec City and Montreal.

Thibodeau and his wife were ordered to evacuate over the weekend and briefly stayed at a friend's hunting cabin 15 kilometres away but he said they returned to Clova yesterday, after it was clear to them the community was no longer in danger.

He said he and his wife were one of about five or six families who stayed in the area after the evacuation order, but that they would leave if things got worse.

The roughly 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate Friday evening, and Legault said officials are worried about that town as well, as the municipality of Normétal to its west. Both communities are in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, where dry conditions have contributed to several out-of-control fires.

The province is seeing a record number of wildfires this season, with more than 200,000 hectares affected and overwhelmed firefighting teams struggling to keep up.

More than 10,000 people across the province have had to flee their homes due to the wildfires, which worsened significantly late last week.