Clothing drive aims to keep newcomers warm for their 1st Canadian winter

A group of Montrealers is working to make sure no newcomer will go cold this winter.

On Saturday, more than 40 families — some from the African countries of Nigeria and Mauritania — are invited to the Lajeunesse Community Centre in the Montreal neighbourhood of Villeray to pick up winter coats, boots, scarves, hats and gloves.

Anaïs Lesne organized the drive with her friend Olivia Viveros. Lesne is an immigrant herself, having moved to Canada from France 18 years ago.

"I wanted to volunteer because I feel privileged in my life, and I want to help others who have so much less," she said.

They decided to hold a clothing drive at the community centre after Viveros spent a year helping find necessities for refugees by calling people individually.

They figured holding a drive be more effective, so they created an event on Facebook. They collected the clothes on Friday, and Lesne was pleased to see so many people donating their gently used items.

Maude Caron, 26, spent Friday volunteering at the clothing drive.

"This is a wonderful initiative and it was easy for me to come and help," she said, adding that it is important to make newly landed asylum seekers feel welcome in Canada.

Sharing the love of winter

Maité Sarthou saw that Viveros and Lesne were looking for clothes online, and didn't hesitate to bring some slightly used clothing.

"It's a simple gesture to make. We empty the wardrobe ... the kids are older and the coats don't fit them anymore. It has to be put to good use," she said.

She added that having warm clothing is imperative during Quebec's cold winters.

"I'm passing on my love of winter with these clothes, if you will," she said.

