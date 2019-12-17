Mount Royal tunnel closure delayed until spring
Postponement means suburban-train commuters back on track for this winter
The planned closure of Montreal's Mount-Royal tunnel — a busy suburban commuter train route — has been delayed by more than two months, and is now set for March 30.
The closure, needed to construct a section of the REM light-rail network under Mount Royal, was supposed to begin on Jan. 6.
To accommodate commuters whose trains go through the tunnel, Montreal's transit authority had leased 30 coaches and was deploying those, in addition to its own buses, to provide shuttle service.
The postponement means those commuters get a reprieve until spring, however, it will have no impact on the total duration of the tunnel closure and on the overall schedule, CDPQ Infra says in its Tuesday announcement.
CDPQ Infra is a subsidiary of the province's pension fund manager, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which is overseeing construction of the $6.3-billion network.
CDPQ Infra says the delay is necessary as it is optimizing its agreement with the consortium responsible for building the REM infrastructure, NouvLR.
Construction will last until 2023, but the first departures are slated for 2021 on the South Shore branch.
