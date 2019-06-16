Quebec passes bill to reform immigration system after government invokes closure

After a 19-hour marathon session, members of Quebec's National Assembly have passed legislation that would allow the government to cancel roughly 18,000 immigration applications, some from people who have waited in limbo for years as their files languished in the old processing system.

Bill 9 sets out the framework for a Quebec values test that would-be immigrants will need to pass in order to become a permanent resident.

It passed shortly after 4 a.m. ET Sunday by a vote of 62 to 42.

"We are changing the immigration system in the public interest, because we have to make sure that we have an immigration tied to the needs of the labour market," Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said before the vote.

Jolin-Barrette argued the new bill will reduce immigration application waiting time from 36 months down to six months.

Liberal immigration critic Dominique Anglade had complained that since filing Bill 9 in February, the government has provided "no credible explanation" to eliminate the 18,000 applications that are already in the system for those wishing to immigrate to Quebec under the Regular Skilled Worker Program.

Those affected would have to submit another application under a new system, known as Arrima, put in place by the former Liberal government last September. Along with the applicants' families, the total number of people affected by the legislation amounts to roughly 50,000.

"Deeply disappointed"

Immigration lawyer Ho Sung Kim says he is "deeply disappointed in the government's decision to go forward with this law."

In February, an association of immigration lawyers filed an injunction request, asking the government to continue to process the 18,000 applications it meant to scrap.

A Superior Court judge ruled the CAQ had to continue processing the applications, until the new law takes effect.

Kim says the fact the immigration system is being reformed was something that was due.

"The new system that is coming in is not the problem," he said.

At issue is the applications that will be thrown out.

"One of the main arguments that I heard from Jolin-Barrette was that it was unacceptable to make candidates wait so many years to get a response from the government," he said.

"How does it make it better for these candidates to have waited so many years and then see their files just disappear?"