Climate activists scale Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge, blocking traffic in both directions
Activist group Extinction Rebellion Québec says it's behind the demonstration
Police have closed Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge to traffic as members of an environmental group stage a protest.
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion Québec started climbing the bridge early Tuesday morning, forcing provincial police to close all lanes of traffic. Firefighters are also at the scene.
Louis Ramirez, spokesperson for the group, said three protesters scaled the bridge, which crosses the St. Lawrence River to connect Montreal to the South Shore.
"You can arrest people, but it won't change the problem of climate change," he said. "The science is now dead clear and what we're now seeing is lives are in danger. Hundreds of millions of them."
The group said achieving "climate justice" will require continued, massive political action and so far, the hundreds of thousands of people who have mobilized to protest climate change in Quebec are being ignored.
"Joining thousands of rebels across the globe in a week of direct actions, a team of climbers from the Extinction Rebellion in Quebec have scaled the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and opted to redecorate the structure," the group said in a statement.
As of about 7:30 a.m. ET, images captured at the scene showed three people unfurling a banner while emergency crews monitor the situation within arm's reach of the protesters.
Louise Desrosiers, a spokesperson for Montreal's fire department, said firefighters are "always ready for these types of interventions."
The department's high-angle rescue team climbed the bridge to monitor the situation.
The protesters were calm but had no intention of leaving the bridge, Desrosiers said. Rescuers remained near the protesters until police could step in, she said.
A protest was planned in Montreal on Monday to coincide with others across Canada and around the world, but it was postponed due to rain.
Extinction Rebellion has been calling for protesters to block bridges and disrupt traffic. On Monday, they blocked bridges in cities such as Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton, Kitchener, Ont., Victoria and Vancouver, leading to dozens of arrests. Protests were also held around the world.
EN COURS Montréal: Des militants écologistes grimpent dans la structure du pont Jacques-Cartier. Équipe de sauvetage en hauteur des pompiers de Montréal sur place. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/I6lTgXeITl">pic.twitter.com/I6lTgXeITl</a>—@SMCharronRC
Founded in Britain last year, the movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in 50 countries.
It has other events planned for later Tuesday in Montreal.
With files from Lauren McCallum
