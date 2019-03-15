Tens of thousands of young Montrealers add their voices to world climate protest

Tens of thousands of young protesters are marching through Montreal today as part of climate change demonstrations taking place around the world.

The co-ordinated "school strikes," being held in more than 100 countries around the world, were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Since then, the weekly protests have snowballed from a handful of cities to hundreds, driven by social media-savvy students and dramatic headlines about the impact of climate change.

High school students in Montreal have been holding climate marches every Friday afternoon for several weeks.

Some have been penalized for cutting classes, while others have been encouraged by their schools, teachers and parents to attend.

Before the march got underway, organizers took turns on a loudspeaker set up near the monument at the foot of Mount Royal.

Émilie Vandenbegine is an organizer representing Montreal CEGEPs. She says her team is expecting 60,000(!) people here today.

"We are declaring an environmental emergency," one said.

Some faces of the Montreal

"We are more mature than you," said another, echoing Thunberg.

Young people gather at the foot of the George-Étienne-Cartier monument for a climate-change protest. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Scientists have warned for decades that current levels of greenhouse gas emissions are unsustainable, so far with little effect.

In 2015, world leaders agreed in Paris to a goal of keeping the Earth's global temperature rise by the end of the century well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Barbara Lapierre, 73, is here with her stepdaughter and 5-month old granddaughter. She brought her son to his first march when he was 4.

Scientists now argue that keeping below 1.5C is a far safer limit for the world.

Yet at present, the world is on track for an increase of 4 degrees Celsius, which experts say would have devastating consequences for life on the planet.