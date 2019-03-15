Skip to Main Content
Tens of thousands of young Montrealers add their voices to world climate protest
Updated

Tens of thousands of young Montrealers add their voices to world climate protest

The co-ordinated "school strikes," being held in more than 100 countries around the world, were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

'We are declaring an environmental emergency,' said one, as youth join others in worldwide protest

Verity Stevenson · CBC News ·
High school students from across Montreal march down Parc Avenue as part of a worldwide day of protest against climate change. The banner, '1.5 to stay alive,' refers to what scientists now believe is the maximum number of degrees the global temperature can rise by the end of this century to avoid the worst impacts. (Louise Gravel/Radio-Canada)

Tens of thousands of young protesters are marching through Montreal today as part of climate change demonstrations taking place around the world.

The co-ordinated "school strikes," being held in more than 100 countries around the world, were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Since then, the weekly protests have snowballed from a handful of cities to hundreds, driven by social media-savvy students and dramatic headlines about the impact of climate change.

High school students in Montreal have been holding climate marches every Friday afternoon for several weeks. 

Some have been penalized for cutting classes, while others have been encouraged by their schools, teachers and parents to attend. 

Before the march got underway, organizers took turns on a loudspeaker set up near the monument at the foot of Mount Royal.

"We are declaring an environmental emergency," one said.

"We are more mature than you," said another, echoing Thunberg.

Young people gather at the foot of the George-Étienne-Cartier monument for a climate-change protest. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Scientists have warned for decades that current levels of greenhouse gas emissions are unsustainable, so far with little effect.

In 2015, world leaders agreed in Paris to a goal of keeping the Earth's global temperature rise by the end of the century well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Scientists now argue that keeping below 1.5C is a far safer limit for the world.

Yet at present, the world is on track for an increase of 4 degrees Celsius, which experts say would have devastating consequences for life on the planet.

About the Author

Verity Stevenson

Verity Stevenson is a reporter with CBC in Montreal. She has previously worked for the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star in Toronto, and the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John.

    With files from Associated Press

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.