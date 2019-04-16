Quebec firefighters rethink their role in the face of climate change

Climate change is forcing firefighters in Quebec to expand their training well beyond just putting out fires.

In recent years, they've had to respond to floods, tornadoes and sweltering summer heat, among other extreme weather events.

This weekend in La Malbaie, Que., more than 400 fire chiefs from around Quebec met to discuss the effects of climate change, and how fire departments should prepare for it.

"Floods are on everyone's lips," said Jean Bartolo, co-chair of the Quebec firefighters association. "It has used a lot of resources recently."

The increasing frequency of natural disasters — underscored by severe flooding in large parts of the province in 2017 and again this year — has meant firefighters are reviewing what equipment they need to have on-hand, Bartolo said.

Firefighters also have a growing list of new rescue techniques they feel they need to learn to better cope with unpredictable weather.

Denis Doucet, fire-safety director for the city of Gatineau, said his department learned from the flooding in 2017 to improve its response to this year's floods.

Denis Doucet is director of the fire department in Gatineau, Que. He says a firefighters are faced with new challenges thanks to climate change. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

Firefighters were deployed quickly to flood zones this spring, helping city workers and volunteers build temporary dikes.

They have also been on the water, boating to residences and looking for trapped citizens. In the case of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, they took part in the emergency evacuation of a whole neighborhood when a large dike broke suddenly.

"We take [past experiences] into account in risk management because we know it will happen more and more," Doucet said.

"The fact that we are prepared greatly comforts our relationship with the citizens."