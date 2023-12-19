Cleanup underway in Quebec City area after heavy rainfall floods several municipalities

Frédéric Hurens is among the residents in the Quebec City area cleaning up after heavy rain and melting snow flooded his home.

He set up fans among his children's soaked toys, saying just a few centimetres of water was enough to cause substantial damage to his basement in Lac-Beauport, Que.

"It's going to cost quite a bit to renovate," said Hurens. "All the land was flooded, the garage. The cars could be a total loss, we don't know yet. Water came up under the doors and into the car."

A few blocks away, the water in Jacques Monette's basement was starting to recede.

Less than 12 hours earlier, he had been wading through his basement in fishing pants, trying to save what he could as water poured into his home.

Frédéric Hurens's basement sustained damage from the flooding. He says his car might be a total loss due to water entering the vehicle. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

"Just before Christmas," said Monette, letting out a laugh. He's lived in his home for 35 years and says it will take him a couple of days to clean up the damage.

"It definitely discourages you a bit, but it's a beautiful area and we're going to stay here regardless."

He says the Jaune river, located near their house, rose within a span of two hours yesterday. He says their street looked like a river.

"In our basement we had water up until here," said Monette, pointing to his chest. "I've never seen that before."

More than 100 residents experienced flooding in their homes in Lac-Beauport, Que., on Tuesday. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

More than 100 residents experiencing flooding

On Tuesday, the municipality of Lac-Beauport, Que., 20 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, issued a news release saying that melting snow and more than 65 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours had caused significant damage.

Water levels in the Arrière-Pays and Jaune rivers have not subsided, and several streets are still flooded. The municipality says that the Transport Ministry has closed several bridges, contributing to traffic congestion in the area.

"Assessment of the damage will begin in the afternoon, and we can already expect it to be significant, with several municipal infrastructures damaged and more than a hundred residents experiencing flooding," read the news release.

The municipality says 11 water rescues were carried out to evacuate residents.

Water blocked access to several roads in Saint-Raymond on Tuesday morning. (Radio-Canada)

"It's not normal," said Julie Létourneau. She had been pumping water out of her basement in Lac-Beauport Tuesday.

"I have 18-inch (45 centimetre) boots …. And they filled with water," said Létourneau.

"It's hyper stressful because [we've been flooded] three times this year."

'Close call' in Portneuf

Hundreds of homes were still inaccessible in Saint-Raymond de Portneuf on Tuesday morning, the day after heavy rains.

"It's tragic for some people right now," says Mayor Claude Duplain.

"In downtown Portneuf, it was a close call. The river came within twelve inches (30 centimetres) of overflowing. At 2 a.m., it calmed down, remained stable and has been going down ever since."

He says emergency evacuations were necessary on Monday, because some people got stuck trying to cross roads that were closed, even in a pickup truck.

Duplain says one motorist was close to hypothermia. The mayor said this kind of situation can also be dangerous for first responders, who are calling on residents to respect the municipality's instructions.

Flooding across several municipalities in Quebec City has prompted a major cleanup. Some houses along Des Chalets Road in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Que., were inundated by a nearby river. (Mélanie Deslongchamps)

Officials north of Quebec City in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury lifted their state of emergency on Tuesday. On Monday firefighters evacuated 27 homes along the Montmorency river near Beauport, just east of the capital.

The municipality said water levels in the municipality have receded and crews are working on a number of repairs.