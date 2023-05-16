Police say they have arrested man behind shooting of daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia figure

Montreal police say a second person has been arrested in connection with the brazen daylight shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of a Montreal Mafia figure.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man whom police have not yet identified, was arrested in Toronto, where he is currently detained on a gun possession charge.

He will appear in a Montreal courtroom by videoconference in the coming hours to face a first-degree murder charge.

Montreal police say the man was the mastermind behind the killing, that he planned it but that it was carried out by Joel Richard Clarke, 28, who was arrested near Toronto on June 6.

Clarke has been charged with first-degree murder.

Iacono was shot multiple times in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville, in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, on May 16, 2023.

She was the wife of Anthony Gallo, whose father, Moreno Gallo, had ties to the Montreal Mafia. Moreno Gallo was killed in Mexico in 2013.

Claudia Iacono owned Salon Deauville, a beauty shop in Côtes-des-Neiges. (Claudia Iacono/Facebook)

André Gélinas, a retired sergeant with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM)'s criminal intelligence unit, said the killing of Iacono may have "crossed a line" because it targeted a spouse.

Iacono's death occurred amid a series of high-profile Mafia-related killings or attempted killings.

Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of former Montreal Mafia kingpin Vito Rizzuto, escaped an attempt on his life in March after his car was shot at while he was driving in Laval, Que.

Then, on June 5, Francesco Del Balso, a high-profile organized crime figure, was shot dead in Montreal's West Island.

Sources told Radio-Canada that Del Balso was linked to the attempt on Rizzuto's life.