Montreal's Claude-Robillard sports complex loses air conditioning, day campers offered refunds

Kamilla Azizova's three kids would normally have been at a Montreal day camp Wednesday, but instead they were spending time in a local park, and then the local pool.

Azizova made the decision to pull her kids out of camp after she went to pick them up on Monday at the Claude-Robillard sports complex in the borough of Ahuntsic–Cartierville.

"It was extremely hot inside the complex," she said. "The staff looked tired. The kids looked tired."

Dalia Azizova and Ilya Sibilev were not having a good time.

"It's been hot and sweaty, and I was like, dying in there," said Dalia. "All my friends were complaining."

She said she "tried to survive it, but I couldn't, really."

"The only thing that would be refreshing would be the water, or the pool," said Ilya.

Azizova said her kids all look forward to the indoor activities during their time at camp. She received an email telling her she could keep her kids home and get reimbursed during the heat wave this week, or they could go to camp to participate in outdoor activities.

Caroline Pujol, director of Sports Montréal inc., says water games have been set up outside, and there will be more pool access. (CBC)

"They're keeping them outside in this heat wave, because they can't keep them inside," said Azizova.

She said there has never been an issue like this before. It's a costly sports-oriented camp, she said, and even though it is expensive, it's usually worth the price.

"They do four to five weeks every summer," she said. "They have been doing it since the age four. It's a great, great complex."

Azizova said she hopes her kids can get back to camp by Monday, but she feels bad for those parents who don't have the option of keeping their kids home.

Caroline Pujol is the director of Sports Montréal inc., which manages some 30 camps in the city. She said the complex's air conditioning hasn't been working for about a week.

Outdoor water games have been set up and the kids will get more pool time, along with more time in the shade during the outage, she said.

In a statement, Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough mayor Émilie Thuillier said efforts to repair the complex's air conditioning are underway.

"The teams are urgently working on the repair and the situation will be restored as soon as possible," she said.

In the meantime, temporary air conditioners will be installed Thursday and the ventilation systems that ensure air quality are still in operation.