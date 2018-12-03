Ex-Lachine borough mayor Claude Dauphin says UPAC has closed his case with no charges

Claude Dauphin, the former borough mayor of Lachine and former chair of Montreal's executive committee, says he's been notified by Quebec's anti-corruption squad (UPAC) that an investigation into him is closed and he won't face any charges.

Dauphin, who's in hospital for minor surgery, confirmed the news in a series of text messages with CBC.

He said his lawyer received an email from an SQ investigator Oct. 31.

It read: "I confirm that the criminal investigation of breach of trust called 'Fronde,' file 066-090622-002, that concerns your client Claude Dauphin is definitively closed."

A spokesperson for UPAC refused to comment on the case, telling CBC the organization generally doesn't say publicly if someone is under investigation.

"These allegations are always very hard for a family to live through. It created a lot of damage in political life," Dauphin said.

"That's probably the price to pay to be in politics."

UPAC officers at Dauphin's home in July 2015. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Dauphin's home and office were searched in July 2015 as part of a UPAC investigation called Projet Fronde, an ongoing probe that initially looked into Montreal's controversial cancelled $355 million water meter contract.

It has since expanded to look at how dozens of municipal contracts are awarded.

Zampino arrested as part of same investigation

Dauphin left politics after losing his borough mayor and city council seats in the November 2017 municipal election.

In September 2017, UPAC arrested eight people in connection with part of Projet Fronde, including the man Dauphin succeeded as head of the executive committee — Frank Zampino.

Frank Zampino, another former chair of the Montreal executive committee, seen here at the Charbonneau commision inquiry, is still awaiting trial in connection with Projet Fronde. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

UPAC said at the time the arrests were connected to a system of sharing of municipal contracts among engineering consulting firms in return for political kickbacks. It said the scheme covered dozens of contracts between 2001 and 2009 with a total value of $160 million.

A preliminary hearing in that case is set to begin in next year.