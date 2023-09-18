Hearings begin for authorization of class-action lawsuit over Quebec's handling of COVID-19 in care homes

A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.

Montreal lawyer Patrick Martin-Ménard said today in court that Quebec's early response to COVID-19 in long-term care homes was marked by improvisation and that a pre-existing pandemic plan was ignored until it was too late.

The lawsuit would include family members of residents who died between March 2020 and March 2021.

Martin-Ménard says that outbreaks at care homes would have been prevented had the existing plan been put into action.

He says long-term care centres were ill-prepared to receive patients from hospitals and couldn't properly care for residents after the government banned visits from family caregivers.

The class action suit was originally filed against CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, the province's worst-hit long-term care home, but was amended to include all public long-term care homes that faced COVID-19 outbreaks.

Lawyers for the Quebec government are scheduled to argue against the lawsuit later this week.