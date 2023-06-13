Civil liberties, Muslim groups ask Quebec court to suspend ban on school prayer rooms

A civil liberties group and a Muslim advocacy organization are asking a Quebec Superior Court justice to suspend the province's ban on prayer rooms in public schools.

In Montreal today, lawyers for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims told the court that the ban would cause irreparable harm if it is not suspended while a court challenge is heard on the merits of their case.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville in late April barred schools from making space available to students for prayer.

The minister has said that students would still be permitted to pray silently and discretely, but the groups say doing so isn't an option for Muslims.

They say students' rights to freedom of religion and to dignity are being violated because students are being forced to leave school property to practise their religion.

The Quebec government has said the ban preserves the secular nature of schools, and lawyers for the province are scheduled to respond in court later today.