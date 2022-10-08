'It could hurt people': Sherbrooke reviews measures to renovate abandoned buildings

The city of Sherbrooke wants to adopt regulations with more bite to crack down on the owners of the forty or so derelict or dilapidated buildings on the territory.

An abandoned car wash near an apartment building on Bowen Street has been repeatedly reported to the City in the past six years, but the case is nowhere settled. Marie-Ève ​​Sinotte, the neighbouring building's owner, says she's tired of the eyesore.

"There was never, ever any response to any of our requests," she told Radio-Canada.

"I don't do my gardening anymore because a brick could fall on my head. Bricks have fallen on my property several times already. It could hurt people."

Though the number of abandoned buildings in Sherbrooke isn't higher than other cities, several files have dragged on, the city says, resulting in buildings staying in disrepair for years.

City seeks more power over owners

The city says it is currently limited in its intervention. It can issue fines, though some owners pay them off without carrying out necessary repairs.

"We can hound the owners, if they decide not to pay, we are still caught with buildings that are deteriorating … or a complete loss of housing," said Geneviève La Roche, president of the city's regional planning commission.

Sherbrooke is working to review its regulations to allow the city to carry out renovations and pass the bill to proprietors, La Roche said. Officials are even looking to powers to expropriate buildings from neglectful owners.

Marie-Ève ​​Sinotte owns the building next to the abandoned gas station, which often has falling bricks landing on her garden. (Thomas Deshaies/Radio-Canada)

The Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce said it welcomes the city's decisions, saying derelict buildings are holding back the revitalization of the city's downtown.

"When they aren't in use, it is a bit sad," said Louise Bourgault, the general director of Sherbrooke's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"It keeps tourists away, and not just tourists. Citizens of Sherbrooke who want to go downtown, when they see buildings in disrepair, it's just not interesting!"