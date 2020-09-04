City of Montreal aims to make streets around schools safer

The City of Montreal has launched the first step in its plans to make it safer for children to cross the street around schools.

In a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Valérie Plante announced plans to widen the sidewalks and install pedestrian countdown signals in the areas surrounding 24 schools by the end of November.

"When you secure the surroundings of a school, you secure a whole community so it's beneficial for everybody," Plante said.

Some of the school zones will also feature speed bumps and drop-off zones for students.

The work, which is valued at $6 million, is already done at some of the schools.

"It was very important to work on Vision Zero which means making sure that pedestrians, cyclists, but also car drivers know where to go," said Plante.

This is the first step of a $25-million plan to make schools safer. The city has asked boroughs to submit proposals for a second series of school zones to be completed by 2021.

According to the City of Montreal, more than 80 children have been involved in car collisions near schools in the city since 2017.

The first stage of the project will focus on these schools: