City of Montreal aims to make streets around schools safer
The $6-million plan includes wider sidewalks and improved traffic lights near 24 schools
The City of Montreal has launched the first step in its plans to make it safer for children to cross the street around schools.
In a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Valérie Plante announced plans to widen the sidewalks and install pedestrian countdown signals in the areas surrounding 24 schools by the end of November.
"When you secure the surroundings of a school, you secure a whole community so it's beneficial for everybody," Plante said.
Some of the school zones will also feature speed bumps and drop-off zones for students.
The work, which is valued at $6 million, is already done at some of the schools.
"It was very important to work on Vision Zero which means making sure that pedestrians, cyclists, but also car drivers know where to go," said Plante.
This is the first step of a $25-million plan to make schools safer. The city has asked boroughs to submit proposals for a second series of school zones to be completed by 2021.
According to the City of Montreal, more than 80 children have been involved in car collisions near schools in the city since 2017.
The first stage of the project will focus on these schools:
- École François-de-Laval, École Augustin-Roscelli and École Louisbourg in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
- École du Petit-Chapiteau in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
- École du Grand-Héron in LaSalle.
- Westmount Park Elementary School and École Dollard-des-Ormeaux in the Sud-Ouest.
- École Philippe-Labarre, École Sainte-Louise-de-Marillac and École Saint-François-d'Assise in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
- Marie-Clarac elementary and high schools in Montréal-Nord.
- École de la Belle-Rive, École Fernand-Gauthier, Leonardo Da Vinci Academy, Michelangelo Elementary School and École Ste-Germaine-Cousin in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.
- École Père-Marquette in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
- École Henri-Beaulieu in Saint-Laurent.
- École La Dauversière, École Victor-Lavigne, École Général-Vanier and École Honoré-Mercier in Saint-Leonard.
- École Martin-Bélanger in Lachine.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story stated that more than 80 children had died in car collisions near schools in Montreal since 2017. In fact, more than 80 children were involved in car collisions during that period.Sep 04, 2020 11:22 AM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.