Mont-Tremblant ponders replacing municipal police with SQ to save money

The municipality of Mont-Tremblant is weighing the pros and cons of asking Quebec's provincial police to take over policing in the city of 10,000.

The city administration is convinced the move would save money with no loss in service, but some residents strongly disagree.

A petition against the switch with nearly 2,000 signatures was presented to the municipal council on Oct. 15.

The debate will continue to play out over two days of public hearings at Curé-Mercure high school, this evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

"The service offered by the local police force is phenomenal, and we have absolutely nothing to gain from this transition," said Mont-Tremblant resident and business owner Karl Britten.

He said no one has ever expressed discontent with the force. On the contrary, he said, officers are very involved in local events.

Britten isn't swayed by the city's argument that the municipality could save up to $10 million over five years, by taking advantage of a subsidy program offered by the provincial government to cities with Sûreté du Québec detachments.

Britten said those estimates don't take into account the services municipal police offer for free — from providing security at high-level competitions like the Ironman to patrols for Halloween trick-or-treating.

"Either the city is going to pay for it — which basically is going to increase the bill — or they're just not going to pay for it —and that event will then be jeopardized."

Part-time resident Ken Alger will be driving up from Ottawa on Saturday morning to attend the meeting.

He also believes the city's math doesn't add up.

"If this is really a cost-benefit issue for the City of Mont-Tremblant," said Alger. "My experience in the business world tells me that it makes more sense to focus on increasing investments that will generate tax dollars to pay for the police services."

Conflicting estimates on wait times, costs

Quebec's federation of municipal police officers (FPMQ) said a Sûreté du Québec detachment in Mont-Tremblant would mean the SQ would have to extend its operations to cover neighbouring municipalities, which could increase response times.

A document comparing both scenarios compiled by the SQ shows police would also respond to calls in Brébeuf, Amherst, Barkmere, Huberdeau, Arundel, Montcalm, La Conception, Labelle, La Minèrve and Lac-Tremblant-Nord — a total population of 47,259.

Currently, Mont-Tremblant police serve a population of 10,000, with another 10,000 part-time residents.

"Frankly I don't see any problem with this," the mayor of Mont-Tremblant, Luc Brisebois, told CBC News.

Neighbouring towns would benefit from having an SQ detachment, he said, because a patrol car would always be on call in Mont-Tremblant, instead of in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, 30 kilometres away.

The president of Quebec's federation of municipal police, François Lemay, says Mont-Tremblant should wait until the CAQ announces its new approach to police funding before making any decisions. (Radio-Canada)

'Inequitable' subsidies, says FPMQ

Brisebois said the bottom line for the city is the $10 million in savings over five years.

Instead of paying from its own treasury, the city would receive an annual bill from the Ministry of Finance to cover the costs of the SQ's services.

Currently, the provincial government subsidizes up to 47 per cent of the costs for SQ detachments — whereas municipal police forces receive nothing.

For that reason, the FPMQ has asked the CAQ government to put an end to this model of police funding across the province.

"It's completely inequitable that the citizen is paying for the local police force with his municipal taxes, and also for the SQ with his income tax," the federation's resident François Lemay said at a recent news conference.

The FPMQ is asking the province to transfer $788 million to municipalities to make up the difference.

The CAQ is expected to amend the current version of Quebec's Police Act by the end of the year — that could upend the way police forces are funded, so the FPMQ said Mont-Tremblant should at least wait to see the revisions before making a decision.