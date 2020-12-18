Another councillor quits Projet Montréal, calls Mayor Plante 'authoritarian'

Yet another city councillor is leaving Projet Montréal, and Christine Gosselin isn't going quietly.

The Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie councillor is blasting Mayor Valérie Plante on her way out, citing the mayor's handling of the harassment saga in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce as a key reason for her departure.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Gosselin announced she would sit as an independent next year at the city and borough councils.

"I made this decision because I am at odds with the values and behaviours of Montreal's mayor, mainly when it comes to the management of human resources," Gosselin said.

"I believe her management is retrograde and authoritarian."

Gosselin left the city's executive committee in 2019. She said she had stayed silent about the circumstances behind that decision, but last week's ruling by a Superior Court judge encouraged her to speak up.

The judge ruled that the Plante administration went beyond the scope of its powers when it tried to force Côte-des-Neiges-NDG mayor Sue Montgomery to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, following allegations that she had psychologically harassed the borough's director.

"What I was able to accept for myself, I cannot accept when it comes to a young woman at the beginning of her career," Gosselin wrote, in reference to Harris.

"Now, we know that the city acted in an illegal manner and that Sue Montgomery was not only justified to resist the pressures put on her to fire her chief of staff Annalisa Harris, but she was showing integrity by refusing to do so."

Christine Gosselin, a city councillor in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, says Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has an authoritarian management style. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

With Gosselin's departure, Projet Montréal has 50 of the 103 city council members.

The list of elected officials who have left Projet Montréal in recent years, either forced out or voluntarily, continues to grow and includes: Montgomery, her fellow borough council member Christian Arsenault, former Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrrandez, Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli and Lachine borough councillor Julie-Pascale Provost.

It's normal for there to be changes within a political party less than a year from municipal elections, according to Geneviève Jutras, a spokesperson for Plante.

"It is always sad when a respected colleague leaves us," said Jutras.

"With that being said, when it comes to her reasons, we don't have the same interpretation of her conclusions."