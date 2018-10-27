City comptroller recommends embattled borough mayor be supervised while she works

Montreal's comptroller is recommending Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli, who was accused of earlier this year workplace harassment, be "accompanied" while she works.

In August, Fumagalli was barred from speaking with borough officials and kicked out of the Projet Montréal caucus pending an investigation into alleged "inappropriate behaviour" dating back to May.

Alain Bond, the comptroller, made the recommendation as part of his progress report on the investigation, which has been presented the city manager.

Fumagalli has agreed to the proposal. The person who accompanies her will report back to Bond.

The major recommendation was made public Friday through a news release issued by the city, but did not elaborate on who would accompany her or what that entails. A city spokesperson did not respond to additional questions.

It's unclear if she will be allowed back into the Projet Montréal caucus.

The news release said all participants in the investigation cooperated in good faith and that the probe is ongoing.