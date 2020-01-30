Cirque du Soleil keeping in 'constant contact' with employees stuck in China

Cirque du Soleil says it's keeping a close eye on the employees who are stuck in the quarantine zone in China, where measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have resulted in highway closures and cancelled flights.

Daniel Lamarre, executive director of Cirque du Soleil, said that of the 48 employees affected by Chinese containment measures, eight are Canadian citizens.

There are people from 11 different countries involved with the circus show.

While Canada has announced a plan to return Canadians home on a charter plane, Lamarre said he hasn't heard of any similar plans from the other countries whose citizens he employs.

"We are in constant contact with the teams, the consulates and the doctors," Lamarre said. "It's not something we take lightly."

A team based in Montreal is responsible for this communication with the artists and technicians who are stranded.

Cirque du Soleil's show X: The Land of Fantasy is set up in Hangzhou, in the east of China, but they've had to cancel shows following the outbreak since no large public gatherings are allowed in the quarantine zone.

Lamarre said all measures are being taken to protect the troupe's employees in China.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has caused almost 200 deaths and affected around 7,000 people worldwide.