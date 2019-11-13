Cirque du Soleil founder arrested in Tahiti for cannabis

Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté has been detained on the island of Tahiti on suspicion of trafficking cannabis after growing the drug on his private island in French Polynesia.

This comes after local authorities intercepted someone close to Laliberté for the possession of cannabis, and allegedly found pictures of the plantations on his mobile phone.

Laliberté is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

In a statement, Laliberté's company, Lune Rouge, said that he grows and consumes the cannabis for medical reasons, but does not sell it.

It confirmed that he cultivates cannabis plants at his home on his private island, but it is for strictly personal use.