Quebec drive-in theatre bans tents after death of infant in Boucherville
Ciné-Parc Orford has banned tents, increased security measures after the incident
The Ciné-Parc Orford drive-in theatre outside of Sherbrooke has increased its security measures after the death of a four-month-old baby girl at a different theatre, July 31.
The four-month-old child died after being run over by a vehicle at the Ciné-Parc Boucherville on Wednesday night.
She was not immediately visible as she had been sleeping in a small tent while her parents packed lawn chairs into the car.
Ciné-Parc Orford has now banned the use of small tents in their theatre, following the accident.
They are also advising clients to avoid sitting on blankets on the ground, saying that using lawn chairs or staying in their vehicles would be safer.
"We want to maintain the family environment, we want families to feel safe," Marie-Pierre Hinse, a manager of the Orford theatre said.
The theatre is also adding more signage, indicating that speed limits on the site are 10 km/h.
Witness tried to help
Geneviève Bérard, a nurse, has been attending the Ciné-Parc Boucherville for over 30 years. She was there on Wednesday night and recalls hearing a scream.
"I thought initially that it was some kids screaming or something like that, but then there was someone who asked for a nurse, who was insisting, so I got out of my car," she said.
Bérard said she and four other nurses did what they could to help until the ambulance arrived.
The Quebec coroner's office will investigate and produce a report on the incident.
With files from Radio-Canada
