Liberals choose ex-NHLer Enrico Ciccone to vie for West Island seat

Enrico Ciccone was formally introduced as the Quebec Liberal candidate in Montreal's West Island Marquette riding Thursday, with party Leader Philippe Couillard at his side.

The former journeyman hockey player, who was in the National Hockey League from 1993 to 2001, said the NHL was not easy.

The challenge of politics, he said, is similar, but "the rules are different."

"The citizens of Marquette now are my team."

The announcement came a day after François Ouimet, who has represented the riding for 24 years, publicly denounced Couillard for ousting him in an emotional news conference.

The riding encompasses Lachine, Dorval and L'Île-Dorval.

Asked why he decided to enter politics, Ciccone said, "I want to be sure the people around me are safe."

He said he had been approached by other parties to run, but chose the Liberals because of the party's values, namely individual rights, its social policies and approach to immigration, and its goals of equity, integrity, and focus on the future.

Debut overshadowed

But Ciccone's official debut was overshadowed by questions directed at Couillard about his treatment of Ouimet and opposition to Ciccone's nomination by the riding association.

On Wednesday, Ouimet fought back tears as he told reporters that in May, with rumours swirling that he would be replaced, Couillard promised him that he would be the Liberal candidate in Marquette for the Oct. 1 election.

When told that voters in the riding were saying Couillard does not keep his word, the Liberal Leader replied that he keeps all his promises.

Couillard said he believes Ciccone is a new voice in politics and 'a candidate of great value' who would rally the Liberal vote in the riding. (Elias Abboud/CBC) "I know it was painful for François," Couillard said of Ouimet's reaction to his decision to drop him as the party's candidate.

"It was painful for me, too," he said.

Couillard said Ciccone is a new voice in politics and "a candidate of great value" who would rally the Liberal vote in the riding.

"I think this is a strong message that will be well-received by the citizens of Marquette."

Meanwhile, Patrick Carroll, president of the Marquette riding association, denied a report that the executive has resigned.

He said they will stay on until Oct. 1, the end of Ouimet's mandate, then resign.

Carroll said he was "very shocked" at the decision to remove Ouimet as the candidate. "The premier gave his word," he told Radio-Canada.

In his speech, Ciccone said he knows Ouimet and his son, who he characterized as "a good hockey player."

"I hope I can bring to Marquette what he did for 24 years," Ciccone said.

With files from Radio-Canada's Pascal Robidas