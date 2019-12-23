CHUM asks patients to avoid its ER after pipe bursts

Work is underway at the CHUM superhospital to repair a pipe that burst Sunday, prompting the hospital to warn patients to stay away from the emergency room.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the issue.

The burst pipe is causing logistical problems for hospital staff and slowing down operations. The electricity had to be cut in the ER for a time, and tiles affixed to the ceiling had to be removed because they were damaged.

The pipe problem at the CHUM may create a ripple effect. ERs across Montreal are currently operating at 95 per cent capacity, but a number of hospitals, such as the Royal Victoria, Montreal General, Jewish General and the CHUM itself, are over capacity.

Hospitals in the Montérégie are worse off, in general, operating at 112 per cent capacity.

The province started its winter clinics program, an attempt to redirect people suffering from flu, gastrointestinal illnesses or other minor medical issues away from emergency rooms, early this year.

A list of participating clinics is available on the Health Ministry's website.