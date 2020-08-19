'It was like building a plane in mid-air': Inquest into Quebec's worst hit long-term care home begins

As the COVID-19 pandemic approached its first peak in the spring of 2020, the health board overseeing the worst-hit long-term care home in the province, CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, scrambled to digitize its paper records.

"It was like building a plane in mid-air," said Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier in his testimony at coroner Géhane Kamel's inquest into the beleaguered CHSLD, with the highest death toll in the province.

Trépanier is the public health director for Laval, one of the epicentres of COVID-19 cases during the first and second waves. His testimony unveiled a number of issues at the beginning of the pandemic that slowed the response in long-term care homes — converting paper records and making work practices more efficient were among them.

One hundred residents died at the facility on Samson Boulevard over the course of the pandemic and 211 were infected. A total of 173 staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday was the first day of the inquest into CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée and its proceedings came immediately after Kamel's inquest into another hard-hit home, CHSLD Yvon Brunet, in southwestern Montreal.

Trépanier also said the board was at first relying on a pandemic plan that had not been updated since 2006, and that it had been hard to predict the crisis in long-term care homes, given how focused the government was on protecting hospitals.

He said the government's plan came only three days after emergency measures were put in place across the province. It made little mention of long-term care homes.

Fragmented information and lack of plan for long-term care

Trépanier testified that his team quickly realized it would need more resources and personal protective equipment to handle the outbreaks that were cropping up in March and April of last year, but supplies were limited.

He defended his health board's handling of the crisis, noting Laval was the first region to push for more testing, but that the government was rationing swabs at the time and test results had to be sent to a lab in Winnipeg.

Kamel was at times pointed in her questions to Trépanier, at one time saying that since risks of the novel coronavirus were made public in February, why was his team not prepared for an onslaught of cases?

Trépanier replied that information from public health was fragmented and that a lot remained unknown about the impact of the virus at the time.

Police investigation into deaths was dropped

Trépanier was the second witness to testify, after Sgt.-Det. Jules Briand of the Laval police force.

Briand's testimony was short, compared to Trépanier's which last a couple hours. Briand was asked in October 2020 to investigate the deaths that had taken place at Sainte-Dorothée during the first wave.

He said he conducted 25 interviews, which uncovered several issues at the long-term care home, including a lack of staff and equipment, as well as the improvisation of a hot zone for infected residents in the home's lobby, with some transferred to other floors despite being sick.

The home also lacked washrooms and wash stations and had hired staff from outside the home, allowing infection to spread. But he and other investigators determined no criminal charges could be laid because of the structural issues.

The inquest continues this afternoon.

The son of one of the COVID-19 victims at the home will be testifying later in the inquest.

Jean-Pierre Daubois alleged in a class-action lawsuit, filed in April 2020, that employees were forced to work even if they were showing telltale signs of a COVID-19 infection.

His mother, Anna José Marquet, died at the age of 94 on April 3, after she contracted the disease while she was a resident of the CHSLD.