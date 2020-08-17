After 5 nights in a cage, Quebec man still wants to meet with Legault over long-term care

After five nights camped out in front of the National Assembly, Jonathan Marchand says he still plans to stay until Quebec Premier François Legault meets with him.

The 43-year-old with muscular dystrophy has lived at a long-term care home near Quebec City since 2012. He requires a ventilator to breathe.

Marchand has been living in a makeshift cage outside the legislature since last Wednesday, demanding those who are not elderly be allowed to move out of long-term care homes and have private residences adapted, with visits from care staff as needed.

"I'm holding on, and I'm determined to stay here as long as it takes," he told Radio-Canada on Sunday.

By putting young people in the care homes, known as CHSLDs, he argues they are essentially prevented from being members of society.

He likens living in a CHSLD to being an inmate at a prison.

He says he has been in constant communication with government officials, but has not yet received any firm commitment to adapt his home so he can once again live on his own.

Jonathan Marchand, 43, has lived in a long-term care home in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré since 2012. (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada)

While he knows his health may deteriorate as he continues his protest, Marchand says it is worth the risk.

"Everyone must have the right to live on their own and decide who they live with and how they live," he said.

"This must change, by any means necessary."

He said the premier was nearby on Wednesday, but opted to visit a day camp instead.

"He was across the street … so he clearly he does not want to meet with me, but I insist."

Dr. Paul Saba, who treats muscular dystrophy patients, is also calling on the government to respond quickly to Marchand's demands, due to the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 this fall.

"People are far more safe at home with the help that they need," said Saba. He said the premier should listen to Marchand's demands to show that he's listening to those who are most vulnerable.

The majority of deaths related to COVID-19 have been in the province's long-term care homes and private seniors' residences.

At the height of the pandemic, residents were not permitted to leave the care homes and no visitors were allowed.

"If the alternative is to die [in a CHSLD], completely isolated with nothing, [I will] stay here in relative freedom, but not comfortably," Marchand said.