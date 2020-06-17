Report blames fatal outbreak at CHSLD Herron on 'organizational negligence'

An investigation into one of the province's hardest-hit long-term care homes, CHSLD Herron, has concluded it suffered from "organizational negligence."

The report was released Wednesday alongside another into CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, which was also ravaged by COVID-19.

In that case, the investigation found that problems stemmed from, among other things, a shortage of personnel.

The two reports, ordered by former Health Minister Danielle McCann, offer further details in what unfolded at the two locations, both before the pandemic struck and in the weeks and months that followed.

"It is clear to us that the pandemic alone does not justify what happened," Marguerite Blais, the province's minister responsible for seniors, said in a statement.

"We learned from the first wave to make sure we never relive human dramas like the ones we experienced last spring."

She said the reports will be used to improve care for seniors and "our vulnerable populations in CHSLDs Herron, Sainte-Dorothée and in all areas of life in Quebec."

A separate, wide-ranging public inquiry was ordered by Quebec's chief coroner into the province's long-term care homes, private seniors' residences and other residential institutions for vulnerable people over the first six weeks of the pandemic.