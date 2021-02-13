Former CHSLD Herron owners to seek delay, publication ban in public inquiry on deaths in long-term care homes

The former owners of CHSLD Herron will seek a delay to the start of a public coroner's inquiry into deaths in long-term care homes across Quebec, which includes nearly 40 deaths during the pandemic's first wave at the West Island facility.

In total, the group is set to make three requests: They want the public inquiry to be delayed, the summons for them at the inquiry to be rescinded and a publication ban to be placed on the proceedings.

The public inquiry is currently set to begin Monday, and will focus on the circumstances that led to the deaths of 38 residents at the soon-to-be shuttered long-term care home in Dorval.

The home was severely understaffed, and the regional health authority reported that residents were found undernourished and neglected.

The Gatineau-based Katasa Group, which owned Herron at the time, says pushing back the inquiry is necessary, given the fact that the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions has not yet made a decision on whether or not criminal charges will be filed against them.

The former owners argue that a public inquiry before that decision is made would be unfair to them.

According to a press release, their lawyers will present their full arguments on Monday morning at the Montreal courthouse.