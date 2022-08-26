Montreal Alouettes' Christophe Normand accused of luring teenager for sexual purposes

Montreal Alouettes player and ex-teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes.

The 30-year-old fullback is accused of having communicated electronically with a person under the age of 16 in order to facilitate the commission of an offence of a sexual nature, his charge sheet reads.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on or around Aug. 9 in Bromont, Que.

Normand was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec at his home in nearby Eastman early Thursday morning. He later appeared in court by video conference from the Waterloo police station. He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions.

In particular, Normand is prohibited from being in the presence of minors, except in the company of another responsible adult. He also cannot communicate with the complainant or use the internet.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter Thursday night, the Alouettes said it was aware of the allegations concerning Normand.

"The organization is taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible," the statement reads.