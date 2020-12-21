Scenes of Christmas past in Montreal: Can you name them all?

Need a five-minute stroll down memory lane to get you in the holiday spirit? Take our vintage Montreal photo challenge!

We show you vintage shots of Montreal, you tell us what's going on in the shot! Ready? Set? Let's get nostalgic!

Now that you're in the holiday spirit, why not make a donation to Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre, our charity of the year? For more stories and to learn more about this campaign, visit cbc.ca/bekindqc and make a donation here.

If Tyndale receives $125,000 in donations by Dec. 31, a group of donors will match the total.