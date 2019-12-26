Two dead following alleged murder suicide on Christmas morning in Montreal

Police say a 60-year-old man shot his partner before killing himself in a downtown Montreal apartment on Christmas morning.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says the 48-year-old woman died in hospital hours later.

Police responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. about a man who had allegedly shot a woman in an apartment on Sherbrooke Street West between Atwater and Chomedey streets.

First responders discovered a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and took her to hospital in critical condition. She died of her injuries that afternoon.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Chèvrefils says he killed himself with the murder weapon.

A police investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events.

It's the 24th homicide on Montreal police territory this year.

Support is available 365 days a year, 24/7, by calling 1 866 277-3553.

You can find a full list of suicide prevention and crisis centres by region here.