Christian Dubé leaves Caisse de dépôt to run for CAQ in La Prairie riding

Christian Dubé, the senior vice-president of Quebec's Caisse de dépôt et placement since 2014, has announced he's leaving the position and returning to provincial politics as a candidate for the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).

Dubé's candidacy will be announced officially Monday morning in the La Prairie riding on Montreal's South Shore, where he'll be running.

"I'm very happy, but nothing is won in advance," party leader François Legault said at a scrum in Drummondville, Que., on Sunday.

"We have to take it with humility, but it's a bit like putting Ovechkin and Crosby and Kucherov and McDavid all on the same team," Legault said.

Dubé has previously served as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), representing the CAQ in the Lévis riding. He won the 2012 and 2014 elections with about 40 per cent of the vote.

At the time, Dubé was the party's finance critic. But in August 2014, four months after his re-election, Dubé announced his withdrawal from politics.

He waived the severance pay to which he was entitled as a MNA.

Party leaders react

The La Prairie candidacy opened up when Stéphane LeBouyonnec withdrew in controversy earlier this week.

Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée criticized Dubé for his involvement, through his work at the Caisse, in the construction of the REM light rail trains. They are being built in India, rather than locally.

"He has a responsibility in one of the biggest economic mistakes in recent years in Quebec," Lisée said.

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard was less critical.

"It will be fascinating to see [Dubé's] coexistence with the party," Couillard said. "There will be questions to answer about the Caisse's independence. During the mandate, the CAQ regularly attacked the Caisse's independence."

In 2017, the Liberal government faced criticism from the CAQ for defending the Caisse and saying the body had the power to make the choice not to require local content for its rolling stock.

Want the latest from the campaign trail? Sign up for CBC Montreal's election newsletter at cbc.ca/ballotbrief

​Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Joëlle Girard